Adapter M22 - Swivel | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.424-004.0In order to install high-pressure hose with male coupling on thread with M22 x 1.5 Alternative:4.111-032.0 Adapter 4 - Device new / Hose old Swivel
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com