Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Pack 170Ah AGM+R75+DOSE | Kärcher

Clever equipment details for protecting valuable resources, such as the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system and the speed-dependent water dosing, are core elements of the concept of our ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R. A powerful 170 Ah battery and built-in charger are included as standard in the scope of delivery. The roller brush head with 75 centimetre working width and integrated pre-sweep function also impresses with an optimal cleaning performance. Our clever Auto Fill function and an automatic tank rinsing system are included as standard for the fast filling of the fresh water tank or deep cleaning of the dirty water tank. Both tanks hold 110 litres. In addition, users benefit from a convenient seat height adjustment, simple setting options via the colour display in over 30 languages, as well as daytime driving lights for even greater safety. With the B 110 R area performances of around 4500 m² per hour can be realised.

Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels. Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas. Height-adjustable seat Perfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height. Superb seating comfort during the journey. Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals. Speed-responsive water dosing Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys. The water-saving function increases the area performance. Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends. Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.