Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.480-258.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Traction motor
Working width of brushes (cm)
100 - 120
Working width, vacuuming (cm)
114 - 134
Tank of fresh/dirty water ( )
260 260
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
12000
Practical area performance (m²)
8400
Battery (V)
36
Driving speed (km/h)
max. 10
Climbing ability (%)
15
Brush contact pressure (kg)
150
Aisle turning width (cm)
212
Water consumption (l/min)
9
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
73
Total permissible weight (kg)
1840
Weight without accessories (kg)
501
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1950 x 1040 x 1570
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas