Generously equipped, remarkably robust and designed for the toughest industrial applications, the battery-powered ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp SB also enables a flexible choice between three brush heads and a side brush that can be integrated as an option to suit individual requirements. In addition, a redesigned disc brush head (100 cm working width) and two completely newly developed roller brush heads with working widths of 100 cm and 120 cm are available. These make manual pre-sweeping redundant, while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming. The auto-fill function for efficiently filling the 260 litre fresh water tank, a manual tank rinsing system and a working light are also included as standard. The driving speed of up to 10 km/h enables a high area performance in next to no time. The water distribution is automatically optimised when driving in curves and a steering angle sensor will intervene to ensure a safe speed if required.

Newly developed roller brush head Greatly improved sweeping results and prevents squeegee blockages. The rollers can be changed in a matter of seconds and without tools. Excellent cleaning results. 10 km/h driving speed Enables a high area performance in next to no time and quick transportation operations. The steering angle sensor acts as a safety feature when driving in curves. There is automatic braking if speed is too high when driving in curves. Includes two turbines as standard Excellent vacuuming results on all surfaces. Wear-free Ec turbines. Optimised airflow with the newly developed squeegee. Welded industrial squeegee With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Robust parallelogram holder with an evasion function for obstacles. Innovative KIK system Greater protection from incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. Large, colour display Clear display of the current program. Easier use and shorter learning curve. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. 40% longer runtime per battery charge. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).