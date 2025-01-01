The zero-emission ride-on combination machine B 300 RI Bp features a right-hand side brush that extends the working width to a total of 1350 millimetres. This makes the machine particularly effective for deep cleaning and maintenance cleaning of large areas and cleaning right up to the edge of walls and in corners. A second side brush can also be retrofitted as an optional extra. Two large roller brushes, a 300-litre water tank and the wide and curved squeegee provide an area performance of up to 14,000 m²/h and ensure time-saving and effective sweeping and scrub vacuuming in a single operation. The collected waste can then be disposed of very easily and conveniently using the high container emptying function. Plus, thanks to its solid steel frame, the B 300 RI Bp is also suitable for tougher applications. The paired KTL and powder coating ensure the best resistance to rust. Includes large 36 V/805 Ah lead-acid battery.

Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process Double productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary. Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin Convenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated. Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Protects machine and objects. Especially robust and extremely long-lasting. Zero-emissions battery drive Quiet cleaning. Protects health and the environment. Up to 40,000 m² on one battery charge.