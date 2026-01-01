Scrubber drier B 300 R I D + SB right | Kärcher

The ride-on combination machine B 300 R I Diesel with side brush is ideal for the toughest jobs thanks to a solid steel frame and resilient drive engineering. This machine is efficient, convenient, easy to use and allows long working intervals in maintenance and deep cleaning of large surfaces and also enables sweeping and scrub vacuuming in a single pass. A 300-litre water tank, extra large roller brush, first-class suction as well as convenient high container emptying ensure thorough and time-saving cleaning and easy disposal of the waste thanks to high container emptying. The side brush – spring-mounted on the right side of the machine to prevent possible collision damage – extends the working width to about 1350 mm, allowing cleaning right up to walls and edges. The area performance of the B 300 R I Diesel is up to 16,550 m² per hour.

Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process Double productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary. Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin Convenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated. Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Allows area performance of over 16,000 m²/h. Protects machine and objects. Raised driving position Very good view of the surface to be cleaned. Agile handling. Solid steel frame Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs. Curved squeegees Very good suction, even in tight curves. Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine Long, uninterrupted periods of work. Independent cleaning. Flexible cleaning.