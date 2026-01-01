Scrubber drier B 300 R I D + SB right | Kärcher

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Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 0.300-281.0
Drive type
Diesel
Working width, brushes (mm)
1045 - 1400
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
1755
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
1440
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
300 300
Waste container (l)
180
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
16550
Practical area performance (m²/h)
12400
Battery type
Starter battery
Battery (V / Ah)
12 / 80
Climbing ability (%)
12
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
460
Brush contact pressure (kg)
25 - 150
Water consumption (l/min)
12
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
92
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2490 x 1570 x 1860
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas