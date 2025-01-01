Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Grey Kärcher ride-on sweeper with a steering wheel, visible brushes, and an amber warning light on top.

    Scrubber drier

    B 300 R I LPG + SB right

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 0.300-401.0

    • Extremely robust and long-lasting for hard work
    • Compact and extremely manoeuvrable
    • Extra large filter area
