Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 0.300-401.0
Drive type
LPG
Working width of brushes (mm / )
1045 / 1400
Working width with two side brushes (mm)
1755
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
1440
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
300 300
Waste Container (l)
180
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
16550
Practical area performance (m²/h)
12400
Battery type
Starter Battery
Battery (V / Ah)
12 / 80
Climbing ability (%)
12
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
460
Brush contact pressure (kg)
25 - 150
Water consumption (l/min)
12
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
87
Weight without accessories (kg)
1794
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2500 x 1600 x 1850
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information