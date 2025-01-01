Fitted with a side brush on the right, which extends the total working width to about 1,350 mm, this environmentally-friendly liquid gas ride-on combination machine B 300 R I LPG is ideal for deep and maintenance cleaning of large surfaces. The side brush – spring-mounted on the right side of the machine to prevent possible collision damage – enables cleaning right up to walls and edges. An extra large roller brush, a 300-litre water tank and a wide and curved squeegee enable time-saving and effective sweeping and scrub vacuuming in a single pass as well as an area performance of up to 16,550 m²/h. The waste can subsequently be disposed of very easily and conveniently for the operator due to high container emptying. And thanks to its solid steel frame, the B 300 R I LPG is also suitable for the toughest jobs.

Scrub vacuuming and sweeping in a single work process Double productivity of man and machine. Halving of the hours worked. Pre-sweeping not necessary. Simple high container emptying of the rubbish bin Convenient for the operator. No direct contact with dirt. Emptying of the rubbish bin takes place while you are seated. Rotatable side brush/side scrubbing deck brushes on both sides of the machine Expansion of the working width up to 1,755 mm. Allows area performance of over 16,000 m²/h. Protects machine and objects. Raised driving position Very good view of the surface to be cleaned. Agile handling. Solid steel frame Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs. Curved squeegees Very good suction, even in tight curves. Economical, with liquid gas (LPG) combustion engine Long, uninterrupted periods of work. Also suitable for interior use. Independent cleaning.