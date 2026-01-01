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    Scrubber drier B 300 RI Bp + SB | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial sweeper with grey body, steering wheel, and orange warning light on top.

    Scrubber drier

    B 300 RI Bp + SB

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 0.300-530.0

    • With eco!efficiency mode
    • With automatic water stop
    • Approx. 4 hours running time
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