Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp+115Ah+O51+Rinse+AF | Kärcher

The B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer impresses with its compact design for optimised visibility and manoeuvrability. The metal brush head and die-cast aluminium squeegee ensure durability and excellent suction even on textured surfaces and in tight corners. The "Machine Connect" app provides advanced settings and information options via smartphone. The AGM battery with a capacity of 115 Ah makes a long operating time possible. The low-vibration O51 orbital brush head ensures the best cleaning results for maintenance and deep cleaning. The fresh water supply can easily be refilled from any tap using the universal filling hose. With up to 25 percent lower water consumption than conventional disc brush heads and the option of chemical-free cleaning, it sets the benchmark in terms of sustainability. The new DOSE system ensures the precise dosing of detergents. The auto-rinse function allows the dirty water tank to be cleaned without coming into contact with dirt, and the fresh water tank can be easily filled using the auto-fill function that incorporates automatic stop.

Extremely compact machine Good overview and excellent manoeuvrability. Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage. Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app Expanded range of functions and information. Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting. Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations. Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium Robust and hard-wearing components. Fewer machine downtimes and higher productivity at lower costs. Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends. Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework. Single disc O51 orbital brush head First-class mechanical cleaning performance. Up to 40% shorter cleaning time/25% lower water consumption than disc brush heads. Cleaning without chemicals/stripping. Eco!Flow system Enables speed-dependent water dosing. Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends. New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system Exact cleaning agent dosing. Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings. Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system. Auto-rinse tank rinsing system Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank. No splashing. Auto-fill fresh-water filling system Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank. Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.