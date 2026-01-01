Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp Pack 80Ah | Kärcher

Robust, compact, versatile and user-friendly: our battery-powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Pack knows how to impress during maintenance cleaning in various locations. Whether in the retail sector or industry: the disc brush head with 51 cm working width and 27 kilogram contact pressure, the two large 55-litre tanks, as well as the 850 mm wide squeegee, ensure excellent cleaning results. Disc brush head and squeegee are made from high-quality aluminium and designed to last a very long time. The excellent view of the area to be cleaned, the integrated traction drive and the comfortable four-wheel system impressively highlight the high level of user-friendliness of the BD 50/55 W Classic Pack. The BD 50/55 W Classic Pack comes with a long-lasting Gel battery with 76 Ah capacity, which can be charged using an external battery charger supplied.

Raisable aluminium brush head For excellent cleaning performance. Extremely robust design. High-quality material for a long lifetime. Four-wheel system with two-wheel drive Very easy to transport. Increases user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications. Self-explanatory operation Easy to start the machine. Reduces training requirements and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept. Standard curved squeegee Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas. Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas. Increases suction power and safety. Ergonomic design For operators of different heights. Increases operating comfort. Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications. Robust standard chassis High quality prevents deformations. Increases reliability. Lowers maintenance effort and costs. Unique design of suction system Easy maintenance work. Reduces the operating noise. Increases the user-friendliness. Separate dirty water tank system Very easy cleaning. Increases hygiene. Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents. Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs. Practical Home Base For carrying various accessory parts. Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.