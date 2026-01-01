Scrubber drier BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 115Ah | Kärcher

Equipped with high-quality components such as a dual-disk brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and the aluminium squeegee, our battery-powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack push scrubber dryer delivers impressively good results. A 75-litre tank and integrated, maintenance-free 105 Ah Gel battery ensure very long run times. The compact design allows for optimum manoeuvrability of the versatile machine, while the robust design ensures it can be used even for tough cleaning jobs. It is very simple to use and maintain, making the machine extremely user-friendly.

The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates. Also developed for applications in harsh conditions. Extremely simple operating concept All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs. Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times. Compact and robust design Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview. Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment. Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed. Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate. High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal. With maintenance-free 105 Ah Gel battery and external battery charger Straightforward battery technology for use in a wide range of situations. Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity.