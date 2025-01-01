Free Shipping Over €50
Single-disc machine
Part number: 1.291-243.0The BDS 43/150 C Classic is a very robust single-disc machine for diverse floor cleaning applications. With maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1,500 watt motor.
Drive type
Mains operation
Working width of brushes (mm)
430
Working height (mm)
90
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
150
Brush contact pressure (kg)
43
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
66
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
44.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
940 x 430 x 1105
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Manual
Application areas