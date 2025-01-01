Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher floor polisher with red brush, grey body, and black handle, featuring wheels for mobility.

    Single-disc machine

    BDS 43/150 C Classic

    Part number: 1.291-243.0

    The BDS 43/150 C Classic is a very robust single-disc machine for diverse floor cleaning applications. With maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1,500 watt motor.
