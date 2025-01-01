Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher upright floor scrubber with grey body, yellow accents, and ergonomic handle.

    Scrubber drier

    BR 30/4 C Bp Pack 36/75

    Part number: 1.783-228.0

    Our light and very compact battery powered BR 30/4 C Bp Pack scrubber drier, which ensures dry, non-slip floors immediately after cleaning, weighs just 14 kg.
    Make an enquiry