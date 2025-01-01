Kärcher’s interim carpet cleaner BRS 43/500 C provides exceptional cleaning results. Interim cleaning works by spraying the carpet with water and detergent, agitating with counter-rotating brushes and vacuuming 20 minutes later with an upright vacuum cleaner. The carpet is then ready for re-entering. By using Kärcher’s innovative Fast Drying Carpet Cleaner RM 768 detergent, which encapsulates dirt particles to separate them from the carpet fibres, the interim process is highly effective and gives amazing results quickly.

2 contra-rotating rollers. High cleaning performance through high contact pressure. Simultaneously cleans deep into the pile from two sides and raises the pile. Ensures uniform floor contact also on uneven surfaces. 2 in 1 Cleans and brushes at the same time. Includes waste container.