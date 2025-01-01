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    Kärcher upright floor scrubber with a white tank, black handle, and grey base.

    Carpet cleaner

    BRS 43/500 C

    Part number: 1.006-671.0

    Provides exceptional cleaning results and leaves carpets dry enough to re-entry in only 20 minutes. Using encapsulation technology the machine cleans carpets thoroughly with the minimum of effort and downtime.
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