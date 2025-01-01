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Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Carpet cleaner
Part number: 1.006-671.0Provides exceptional cleaning results and leaves carpets dry enough to re-entry in only 20 minutes. Using encapsulation technology the machine cleans carpets thoroughly with the minimum of effort and downtime.
Area performance (Deep cleaning / interim cleaning "iCapsol") (m²/h)
300
Spray pressure, interim cleaning (bar)
3.4
Spray rate, interim cleaning (l/min)
0.38
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
7.5
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
370
Weight without accessories (kg)
25
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
32.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
400 x 470 x 1160
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com