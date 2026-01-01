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    Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a grey bottle and yellow attachment, designed for cleaning applications.

    Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h

    Part number: 4.112-068.0

    For pressure washers without Servo Control: The DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance is impressive with its option for direct switching to high-pressure cleaning and two-litre detergent tank.
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