☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a grey bottle and yellow attachment, designed for cleaning applications.

    Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h

    Part number: 4.112-069.0

    DUO Advanced 3 cup foam lance, designed for use with aggressive detergents. With instant switching to high-pressure cleaning, spraying angle adjustment and two-litre tank.
    Make an enquiry