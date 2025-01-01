The CW 1 Klean!Fit features sleek black metal doors as standard. As an optional extra, you can specify a bespoke colour scheme for your CW 1 Klean!Fit. The traffic light with green and amber arrows and a STOP light can be installed on the left or right, as preferred. Decals indicating the wash phases are optional. The rear cover, in the same colour as the frame, conceals the technical workings for a neat and tidy appearance. This is particularly important in drive-through halls or open-air sites.