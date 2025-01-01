Shop our best deals this month!

    CW 3 Klean!Star gantry car wash

    Get the best out of your site with our Klean!Star gantry car wash.

     Perfect care plus profit

    Fast. Efficient. Elegant. Our Klean!Star is just right for anyone looking for a high-quality all-rounder. High throughput and maximum efficiency are guaranteed, as well as modern design and excellent washing results.

    Kärcher CW 3 Klean!Star gantry car wash

    Features and benefits

    Fast wash programmes

    • Contour-following all-round high pressure K!Contour cleans together with the brush wash in one run
    • Application of drying aid or wax from the back enables a washing and drying programme in just two runs

    Integrated water-saving function

    • Resource-saving and and at the same time highly efficient cleaning thanks to the integrated water-saving function as standard

    Variable dimensions

    • K!Adjust can fit every wash hall thanks to its height adjustment
    • Extended drive-through widths to accommodate all vehicles

    EXTENSIVE FEATURE OPTIONS

    Kärcher CW 3 Klean!Star K!Design

    K!Design

    The Klean!Star comes with LED backlit doors as standard and the option of an LED washing phase display, which is sure to grab the attention of your customers. The LED traffic light can be installed on the right, left or on both sides, as preferred.

    KÄRCHER K!Foam

    K!Foam

    For effective foam application of the pre-cleaner, a blanket of foam is laid over the entire vehicle for the pre-cleaning. In combination with the LED rear cover, your vehicle experiences an emotional foam bath.

    Kärcher CW 3 Klean!Star gantry car wash

    CareTouch

    Perfect polish for your car with CareTouch brushes. We chose CareTouch for the roof and side brushes of the Klean!Star to ensure dirt is removed from the vehicle surface very gently.

    Kärcher K!Planet

    K!Planet

    The patented, height-adjustable planetary wheel washer with integrated high pressure ensures intensive rim and wheelhouse cleaning. The cleaning works on the same principle as an electric toothbrush, with three rotating brush discs which rhythmically change their direction of rotation.

    Kärcher K!Contour

    K!Contour

    The contour-following all-round high pressure works together with the brush wash in one run and is therefore our recommendation for quick wash programmes.

    Kärcher K!Dry

    K!Dry

    With our 85° rotating, contour-tracking, three-stage roof drier K!Dry, you achieve perfect all-round drying thanks to the patented optimised air streaming and loss-free, flow-optimised nozzle rotary drive.

    K Connect

    K!Connect – the online management system

    Open up new opportunities for the organisation and control of all your machines and sites.

    Suitable detergents

    VehiclePro Klear!PreWash RM 890

    is a powerful and at the same time gentle pre-cleaner that quickly removes adhering insects, grease, oils and emission dirt.

    VehiclePro Klear!Rim RM 896

    is an extremely powerful, gentle rim cleaner for removing brake dust, tire wear and salt deposits. It is suitable for all coated aluminum and steel rims.

    VehiclePro Klear!Foam RM 892

    is a highly effective and foam-intensive active foam for dissolving oils, grease and mineral contamination. At the same time, it supports the gliding ability of the brushes and thus protects the vehicle surface.

    VehiclePro Klear!Brush RM 891

    is a cleaning-active, wax-compatible brush shampoo that reliably removes grease, oils, emission dirt and adhering insects. It increases the gliding ability of the brushes and supports the self-cleaning process.

    VehiclePro Foam Polish RM 837

    is the long-term preservative and foam wax with "repair effect" for your CW 3 Klean!Star. It creates a perfect, radiant high gloss and effectively protects the paint from road dirt, acid rain, insects, road salt and other environmental conditions.

    VehiclePro Klear!Glow RM 894

    is a highly effective wax that maintains paint gloss and forms a weather-resistant preserving layer that protects vehicles against external environmental conditions.

    VehiclePro Klear!Dry RM 893

    is an effective drying aid. The water film tears explosively and extensively, enabling an excellent drying result.

    VehiclePro Klear!Shine RM 895

    is a high-end wax that forms a weather-resistant, long-lasting preservative layer that protects vehicles against external environmental conditions. The special active ingredient combination produces a mirror-like high gloss as well as long-term hydrophobising with a sensational pearling effect.

    WATER TREATMENT – ACTIONS, NOT JUST WORDS.

    Everyone's talking about environmental protection and sustainability. This is your and our contribution.

    WRB Bio

    WRB Bio

    Water treatment through natural processes using microorganisms results in outstanding reclaim water quality and saves up to 98% fresh water. Thanks to this high process efficiency and degradation capacity of the bacteria, virtually all the water can be reused. Other benefits for you include the compact design and the lower service costs.

    WRP Car Wash

    WRP Car Wash

    With this system, you save up to 85% of fresh water. It recycles oil-free waste water efficiently and cost-effectively with a hydrocyclone. You can reuse the recycled water for all wash programmes. This modular and flexible system provides you with the optimal solution for almost every site.

    WRP 8000

    WRP 8000

    Oil-free waste water is recycled efficiently and cost-effectively thanks to proven sand filtration. This type of water treatment facilitates freshwater savings of up to 85%. The treated water is suitable for reuse in all wash programmes. Thanks to the modular concept, the system adapts to your site conditions, providing a tailored solution to your requirements.

    By professionals, for professionals: Who is the Klean!Star suitable for?

    The Klean!Star gantry car wash is perfect for anyone who wants their car wash to fulfil the most important requirements of a car wash business.

    Brochure

