Kärcher CW 3 Klean!Star gantry car wash

Fast. Efficient. Elegant. Our Klean!Star is just right for anyone looking for a high-quality all-rounder. High throughput and maximum efficiency are guaranteed, as well as modern design and excellent washing results.
Get the best out of your site with our Klean!Star gantry car wash.
The Klean!Star comes with LED backlit doors as standard and the option of an LED washing phase display, which is sure to grab the attention of your customers. The LED traffic light can be installed on the right, left or on both sides, as preferred.
For effective foam application of the pre-cleaner, a blanket of foam is laid over the entire vehicle for the pre-cleaning. In combination with the LED rear cover, your vehicle experiences an emotional foam bath.
Perfect polish for your car with CareTouch brushes. We chose CareTouch for the roof and side brushes of the Klean!Star to ensure dirt is removed from the vehicle surface very gently.
The patented, height-adjustable planetary wheel washer with integrated high pressure ensures intensive rim and wheelhouse cleaning. The cleaning works on the same principle as an electric toothbrush, with three rotating brush discs which rhythmically change their direction of rotation.
The contour-following all-round high pressure works together with the brush wash in one run and is therefore our recommendation for quick wash programmes.
With our 85° rotating, contour-tracking, three-stage roof drier K!Dry, you achieve perfect all-round drying thanks to the patented optimised air streaming and loss-free, flow-optimised nozzle rotary drive.
Open up new opportunities for the organisation and control of all your machines and sites.
is a powerful and at the same time gentle pre-cleaner that quickly removes adhering insects, grease, oils and emission dirt.
is an extremely powerful, gentle rim cleaner for removing brake dust, tire wear and salt deposits. It is suitable for all coated aluminum and steel rims.
is a highly effective and foam-intensive active foam for dissolving oils, grease and mineral contamination. At the same time, it supports the gliding ability of the brushes and thus protects the vehicle surface.
is a cleaning-active, wax-compatible brush shampoo that reliably removes grease, oils, emission dirt and adhering insects. It increases the gliding ability of the brushes and supports the self-cleaning process.
is the long-term preservative and foam wax with "repair effect" for your CW 3 Klean!Star. It creates a perfect, radiant high gloss and effectively protects the paint from road dirt, acid rain, insects, road salt and other environmental conditions.
is a highly effective wax that maintains paint gloss and forms a weather-resistant preserving layer that protects vehicles against external environmental conditions.
is an effective drying aid. The water film tears explosively and extensively, enabling an excellent drying result.
is a high-end wax that forms a weather-resistant, long-lasting preservative layer that protects vehicles against external environmental conditions. The special active ingredient combination produces a mirror-like high gloss as well as long-term hydrophobising with a sensational pearling effect.
Everyone's talking about environmental protection and sustainability. This is your and our contribution.
Water treatment through natural processes using microorganisms results in outstanding reclaim water quality and saves up to 98% fresh water. Thanks to this high process efficiency and degradation capacity of the bacteria, virtually all the water can be reused. Other benefits for you include the compact design and the lower service costs.
With this system, you save up to 85% of fresh water. It recycles oil-free waste water efficiently and cost-effectively with a hydrocyclone. You can reuse the recycled water for all wash programmes. This modular and flexible system provides you with the optimal solution for almost every site.
Oil-free waste water is recycled efficiently and cost-effectively thanks to proven sand filtration. This type of water treatment facilitates freshwater savings of up to 85%. The treated water is suitable for reuse in all wash programmes. Thanks to the modular concept, the system adapts to your site conditions, providing a tailored solution to your requirements.
