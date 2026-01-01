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    FM ExpertPro 100/ W | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with storage compartments, a black bin, and wheels for mobility.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2021
    Green Good Design Award 2021

    FM ExpertPro 100/ W

    Part number: 1.321-007.0

    • Double bucket system with 2 × 15-litre buckets
    • Large version and foldable waste module
    • 2 × FlexoLink S, 1 × FlexoLink XL
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