FM ExpertPro 50/ S | Kärcher

The medium-sized, enclosed cleaning trolley FM ExpertPro 50/ S impresses with its compact dimensions, and is also ideal for use with the spray method. The disposal module is easily accessible from the outside. It can be moved up and down as required and can accommodate bin liners of different sizes. Cleaning utensils can be conveniently stored in two 6-litre buckets and separated by colour (one blue bucket and one red bucket are included as standard). Two 16-litre pull-out drawers that can be positioned to suit requirements are suitable for conveniently carrying additional equipment. Thanks to the Toolflex connections supplied, mop systems, grippers and other utensils can be integrated efficiently. They can be attached to the outer sides of the FlexoMate as required. FlexoLink XL can be used to attach a warning sign or the WVP 10 Adv. Strong brakes on two wheels secure the trolley even on sloping, uneven ground to ensure stability. The ergonomically height-adjustable FlexoGrip reduces the strain on arms and shoulders when pushing. In addition, the push-to-open doors can be adjusted for right-handed or left-handed users.