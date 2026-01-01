Foam Blocker RM 761 | Kärcher

Highly effective Foam Blocker RM 761 from Kärcher specially developed for use in the waste water tank or defoamer tank of spray extraction machines, scrubber dryers and wet vacuum cleaners. The agent is added directly to the waste water tank, where it effectively prevents heavy foam build-up – ideal for professionals in the building cleaning sector because it means no interruptions to cleaning. This way, the waste water tank can fill all the way up without the float tripping too early and without the suction turbine getting damaged.