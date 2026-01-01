Foam Blocker RM 761 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.291-389.0Effective foam blocker reduces foaming in waste water tanks and increases the service life of machines that produce a lot of foam. Compatible with all machines.
Packaging size (l)
2.5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
5
Weight (kg)
2.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
164 x 125 x 160
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas