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    FRV 30 | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with a triangular grey body, brass nozzle, and attached hose.

    FRV 30

    Part number: 2.642-999.0

    With the integrated and automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 makes surface cleaning even more efficient. There is no longer a need to rinse the surface after cleaning, as the dirty water can be removed through the 5m suction hose, which is supplied. Additional features include the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearings. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
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