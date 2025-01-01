Free Shipping Over €50
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.367-156.0
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
150 - max. 500 / 15 - max. 50
Flow Rate (l/h)
500 - 900
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 60
Fuel
Electric
Power Rating (kW)
15
Power supply (Ph / V / Hz)
3 / 400 / 50
Pump Type
Maximum performance Kärcher crankshaft pump
Weight without accessories (kg)
150
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
195
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
930 x 800 x 920
Scope of supply
Equipment
Product information
Manual
Manual