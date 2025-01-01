The HDS 10/21-4 M is one of the most powerful hot water high-pressure cleaners in the middle class and also impresses with its sophisticated ergonomics and high level of user-friendliness. Its low-speed, 4-pole and water-cooled electric motor, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston and the economical eco!efficiency mode simultaneously ensure maximum performance and reliable, economical operation. The energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are also included as standard for fatigue-free and time-saving work. Many other equipment and performance details are also impressive, such as the optimised burner engineering, the 2 detergent tanks, the convenient mobility concept, the extensive safety technology, the simple operation with just one switch or the clever accessory storage options.

High efficiency In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation. Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance. Maximum efficiency Highly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with 3-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high performance and long service life. Operational safety Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water. Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine. The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibration and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes 2 hooks for suction hose and power cord. Spacious storage compartment, e.g. for detergents, gloves or tools. Detergent dosing Easy to switch between detergent tank 1 and 2. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function. Mobility concept "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller. Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges. Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability. Easy to use controls One switch for all unit functions.