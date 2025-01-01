The HDS 1000 BE is a powerful mobile hot water pressure washer built in a sturdy tubular frame offering all-round protection for components. Ideal for cleaning applications where there is no power supply available. With a 13 HP Honda petrol engine featuring an electric start function, the HDS 1000 BE offers high water flow and pressure rates ideal for applications where high performance cleaning is required. This unit is best suited for the plant hire and construction industry, agricultural applications as well as use in the public sector.

Optimum ease of use Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage, overheating protection. Ergonomically designed trigger gun for ease of use. Maximum performance High-output burner with upright heating coil and continuous ignition without deflagration. For removing stubborn deposits. Two integrated diesel and petrol tanks allow long run times. Powerful petrol engine Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Electric starter for effortless starting. User-friendly operation The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy. Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.