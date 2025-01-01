Free Shipping Over €50
High pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.811-942.0
Flow Rate (l/h)
450 - 900
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
40 - 210 / 4 - 21
Temperature (supply 12°C) (°C)
min. 80 - max. 98
Heating oil consumption ( 60°C) / eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
5.6
Fuel tank (l)
34
Drive type
Petrol
Motor manufacturer
Honda
Motor type
GX 390
Mobility
Stationary
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
175.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
181.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1100 x 750 x 785
Scope of supply
Equipment
