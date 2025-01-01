The HDS 1000 DE is a powerful mobile hot water high-pressure cleaner built in a sturdy tubular frame offering all-round protection for components. Ideal for cleaning applications where there is no power supply available. With a 10 HP Yanmar diesel engine featuring electric start function, the HDS 1000 DE offers high water flow and pressure rates ideal for applications where high performance cleaning is required. This unit is best suited for the plant hire and construction industry, agricultural applications as well as use in the public sector.

Optimum ease of use Automatic burner cut-out in case of water shortage, overheating protection. Ergonomically designed trigger gun for ease of use. Maximum performance High-output burner with upright heating coil and continuous ignition without deflagration. For removing stubborn deposits. Two integrated diesel and petrol tanks allow long run times. Economical, diesel-powered combustion engine Complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard EU STAGE V. Electric starter for effortless starting. User-friendly operation The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy. Crane loading possible thanks to the sturdy tubular steel frame.