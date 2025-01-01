Free Shipping Over €50
High pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.030-910.0Reliable, easy to operate hot water high-pressure cleaner, with excellent price/performance ratio and equipped with a high-quality crankshaft pump as well as a robust tubular steel frame.
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow Rate (l/h)
300 - 900
Operating pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 200 / 3 - 20
Temperature (supply 12°C) (°C)
max. 80
Power rating (kW)
7
Heating oil consumption ( 60°C) / eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
5.8
Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
4.7
Power cable (m)
5
Fuel tank (l)
30
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
124
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
134
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1075 x 722 x 892
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
