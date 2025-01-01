Thanks to its proven and particularly powerful and reliable components, the HDS 9/20-4 M Classic hot water high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher shines with the simplest operation, ease of maintenance and best cleaning results. The robust crankshaft pump, protected from contamination by a water filter, and the low-speed, 4-pole electric motor ensure high performance and long-lasting operation. Thanks to the open design, all essential components are very easy to access, while maximum protection is ensured by a sturdy tubular steel frame. This makes the HDS 9/20-4 M Classic suitable for the most challenging applications under harsh conditions, such as on construction sites or in agriculture. Integrated crane hooks and large, puncture-resistant wheels facilitate transport to and from the site. The machine from the middle class is also equipped with the proven Classic high-pressure gun, a 30 litre fuel tank for very long cleaning applications and practical options for accessory storage as standard.

Robust and long-lasting A robust tubular steel frame reliably protects the machine against damage. Good accessibility for easy service and maintenance. Reliability Robust crankshaft pump with proven Kärcher quality. Proven safety technology such as thermo and safety valve and water filter. Efficient burner engineering High degree of efficiency with low emissions and long life. Long work applications thanks to 30-l fuel tank. In eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates in the most economical temperature range (60 °C) – with full water flow. Outstanding mobility Puncture-proof, large wheels for safe manoeuvring on uneven surfaces. With crane hook for simple transport.