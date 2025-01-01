The HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36kW electrically-heated hot water pressure washer offers emission-free hot water cleaning with dramatically reduced energy consumption and heating-up times, reducing your carbon footprint whilst carrying out your cleaning tasks. The innovative, highly effective boiler insulation of the machine reduces the power consumption in stand-by mode by a full 40% compared to previous electrically heated models and also reduces heating time to as little as 5 minutes. Market leading performance: The maximum operating temperature of 85°C and pump performance of 760 l/h at 160bar. The Kärcher HDS-E range sets the standard when it comes to electrically heated hot water pressure washers. The eco!efficiency mode automatically switches the machine into the particularly efficient cleaning temperature of 60°C, saving valuable resources. The especially hot operating temperature of max. 85°C is particularly advantageous on greasy and oily stains, and a temperature of up to 80°C can be maintained in continuous operation thanks to servo control. A high-speed heating chamber ensures a much shorter preheating time. For use wherever exhaust gases are undesired or even prohibited, e. g.in food processing plants, hospitals, large kitchens or industrial plants.

Highly energy efficient, for high cost savings Highly effective insulating material saves up to 40% energy in standby mode. Unique eco!efficiency mode. High working temperature Large water reservoir (max. 85 °C). Up to 58° C in continious operation at full load or 80° C through servo control. Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than a standard screw connection. Servo Control For delivering a significantly higher water temperature to the accessories.