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    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-035.0

    10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 6) equipped with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable up to 250 bar and with ANTI!Twist.
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