☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with black and yellow markings, featuring connectors at both ends.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Part number: 6.390-208.0

    20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced.
    Make an enquiry