The IB 15/120 provides the highest performance for the toughest blasting iobs. The IB 15/120 can blast up to 120kg of dry ice pellets per hour, at up to 16 bar. This makes it ideal for just about any ice blasting job, thanks to its variable pressure and flow controls. Kärcher's dry ice blasting technology is a non aggressive but thorough method of cleaning tools, moulds, surfaces and machines with a minimum of downtime. The dry ice pellets are injected into a jet of compressed air, accelerated to speeds in excess of 150 m/s and the fired at the surface to be cleaned. The abrupt cooling of the surface causes a thermal shock and produces fine cracks in the top layer. The dry ice penetrates these cracks, lift the contaminant from the surface and return to the atmosphere as CO gas leaving only the contaminant behind. Ice blasting uses no chemicals, leaves no wastewater, is environmentally friendly and can be used in areas where cleaning with water is prohibited or inconvenient.

Nozzle case support Spray nozzles and tools are easily accessible from anywhere on the machine. The nozzle case is attached to the side of the machine to protect it from contamination. Outstanding mobility Optimum machine balancing for manoeuvring over uneven ground comfortably. Handles at the front and rear of the machine make it easy to carry on stairs. Automatic residual ice emptying Residual ice tank emptying at the push of button prevents the machine from freezing up on completion of work. The machine does not freeze. GRP dry ice container Optimum isolation of the dry ice. No condensation formation. The machine does not freeze. Efficient air flow in the machine The dry ice is transported from the machine to the nozzle without damaging it. Maximum cleaning performance with the nozzle. Integrated ground strap coil Easy earthing of the jet object. Protection against flash-over from the user to the object. Improved jet comfort. With integrated oil and water separator No icing up of the device. Sophisticated trigger gun holder The trigger gun is always stored securely. Ideal position (e.g., for changing the nozzles). Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools Everything is easily accessible directly from the machine.