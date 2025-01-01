The IVC 60/24-2 Tact² is a highly compact industrial vacuum cleaner for wet or dry dirt. The machine features Kärcher’s unique Tact² automatic filter cleaning system which ensures constantly high filtration, even in harsh operating environments. With a stainless steel body and tub, and tubular steel frame with large wheels, the IVC is extremely tough and very easy to move from one area to another. With twin motors and single-phase power supply.

Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact² The filter cleans itself with powerful blasts of air. This automatic process guarantees constantly high suction power. Further benefits: low maintenance costs, long filter service life. Two blower motors Two blowers for powerful cleaning action. The motors are electronically controlled, which avoids high starting currents. Waste container with set-down mechanism The waste container with set-down mechanism ensures ergonomic emptying, even when the vacuumed waste is heavy. With compact flat pleated filter The compact flat pleated filter allows a large filter area with a small and clear design.