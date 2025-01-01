Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 1.576-110.0High productivity, high filtration, single phase compact industrial vacuum with Tact² automatic filter clean system for heavy duty dust extraction.
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
110
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
132 / 475
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
220 / 22
Container capacity (l)
60
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW)
2.4
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
73
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
0.95
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
970 x 690 x 995
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com