    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with black frame, large wheels, and stainless steel body.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVC 60/24-2 TACT² (110V)

    Part number: 1.576-110.0

    High productivity, high filtration, single phase compact industrial vacuum with Tact² automatic filter clean system for heavy duty dust extraction.
