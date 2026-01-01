Industrial vacuum IVM 40/24-2 H ACD | Kärcher

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Industrial vacuum
Part number: 9.990-224.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Air flow (l/s)
106
Vacuum (mbar)
225
Container capacity (l)
40
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW)
2.3
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
77
Cable length (m)
10
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
1.6
Secondary filter dust class
H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
1.6
Weight without accessories (kg)
36
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
39.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
645 x 655 x 1150
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas