    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical body, mounted on a wheeled frame for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVM 60/36 -3

    Part number: 1.573-320.0

    3-motor, mobile and robust middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 for universal use in industry for fine and coarse solid materials.
