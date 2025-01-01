Free Shipping Over €50
Industrial vacuum
Part number: 1.573-320.03-motor, mobile and robust middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 for universal use in industry for fine and coarse solid materials.
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
221 / 799
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
254 / 25.4
Container capacity (l)
60
Rated input power (kW)
3.6
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
79
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
2.2
Weight without accessories (kg)
68
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
72.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1020 x 680 x 1490
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
