Durable, robust, mobile: our 3-motor, middle-class industrial vacuum cleaner IVM 60/36-3 for the universal absorption of fine and coarse solid materials in industrial environments. The reliable machine works in single-phase operation. Each of the three motors can be individually controlled. The large star filter in dust class M with transmission can be cleaned easily, comfortably and reliably. The filter cleaning extends its service life, thus reducing the maintenance effort. The body and collecting container of the machine are made from acid-resistant stainless steel, whereas the housing has been manufactured from resistant steel and has large wheels that simplify transport.

Fitted with three blower motors Three powerful fans for impressive cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Manual IVM filter cleaning Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used. Equipped with extra-large star filter For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.