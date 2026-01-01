Industrial vacuum IVR 100/24-2 Sc H ACD | Kärcher

The IVR 100/24-2 Sc industrial vacuum cleaner designed for vacuuming medium quantities of swarf and combustible dusts in non-explosive areas. With a rated input power of 2.4 kW, a powerful, 240v twin -turbine solution ensures constantly high suction power. This is maintained at a constant level thanks to a washable, durable pocket filter with dust class M and effective manual filter cleaning, plus a second stage Hepa filter . An ergonomic set-down trolley makes it easy to empty the large 100 ltr rolling container without producing large amounts of dust and without removing the drive head, whilst the optional polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose ensures safe disposal of the suction waste. The manoeuvrable chassis, quiet operation and a compact, robust and extremely maintenance-friendly design complete the range of features offered by this AC-powered vacuum cleaner.

ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard. Particularly robust, particularly flexible With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. With numerous options for accessory storage. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Convenient, manual filter cleaning Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used. Equipped with large pocket filter For safely picking up solids and dusts up to dust class H. Also suitable for large quantities of dust. Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.