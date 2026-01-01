Industrial vacuum IVR 100/24-2 Sc H ACD | Kärcher

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Industrial vacuum
Part number: 9.990-646.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
148 / 532
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
230 / 23
Container capacity (l)
100
Container material
Steel
Rated input power (kW)
2.4
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
68
Cable length (m)
10
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
1.75
Secondary filter dust class
H
Filter area for secondary filter (m²)
3
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
124
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
124.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
855 x 760 x 1869
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas