The IVR-L 100/24-2 Me is a compact, stainless steel industrial vacuum with 100-litre container capacity. Liquids and coarse solids such as shavings can be vacuumed. An optional swarf basket allows solids and liquids to be separated conveniently. The high-quality stainless steel variant makes the IVR-L 100/24-2 Me a versatile tool in tough day-to-day industry. Even corrosive media can be vacuumed without problems. The hose connection on the suction head can be rotated through 360°. This eases vacuuming dirt around the entire machine without the suction hose getting tangled. The filling level can be read off the drainage pipe at any time. High-quality castors made from ABS guarantee outstanding mobility.

High-quality stainless steel collection container Very easy to clean. Suitable for corrosive suction material. Transparent hose as filling level indicator and for draining liquids. High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.