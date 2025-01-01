Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with grey cylindrical body, mounted on a wheeled frame.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Dp

    Part number: 9.989-400.0

    IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Dp mobile liquid and swarf vacuum. AC-powered, suitable for oils, coolant emulsions or fine, light metal shavings in medium quantities, for example.
    Make an enquiry