Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel drum on a wheeled frame, featuring hoses and attachments.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me Dp

    Part number: 9.987-887.0

    With its 100-litre container capacity and autonomous barrel pump, the IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me Dp is suited to vacuuming, separating and returning liquids containing solids such as metal shavings.
    Make an enquiry