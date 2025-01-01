The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me Dp is a compact industrial vacuum cleaner with tilting chassis. The high-quality vacuum cleaner has a 100-litre stainless steel container, which means large volumes of liquid and/or largely dust-free solids such as swarf to be vacuumed up. The solids can be easily separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. The stainless steel construction of the IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me Dp makes it extremely versatile. Corrosive media can also be vacuumed up with ease. Thanks to the 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head, dirt can be removed all around the vacuum cleaner without the suction hose getting tangled. The fill level at any given time can be seen through the drain hose. The autonomous drum pump makes it possible for vacuumed liquids to be pumped back out at a high emptying level. The robust construction, featuring oil-resistant castors and power cable, ensures a long service life and can withstand even the toughest industrial applications. It is even robust enough to be picked up by a forklift truck.

Ergonomic tilting chassis Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Frame system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you're done! High-quality stainless steel collection container Very easy to clean. Suitable for corrosive suction material. Transparent hose as filling level indicator and for draining liquids. Barrel pump function An autonomous barrel pump significantly increases the ability for vacuumed matter to be returned. Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly.