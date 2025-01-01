Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a grey top, metal body, and wheels, featuring hoses and a handle.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me

    Part number: 9.987-886.0

    The stainless steel version of the IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me industrial vacuum is suited to vacuuming and separating fluids and solids – including corrosive media.
    Make an enquiry