The IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me is a compact and extra robust industrial vacuum. Castors and power cord are oil-resistant, emphasizing just how suited the durable machine is to use in tough day-to-day industry. Picking the machine up using a forklift is also possible. The vacuum cleaner offers a 100-litre stainless steel container and tilting chassis – perfect for vacuuming large quantities of liquids and/or mostly dust-free solids such as shavings. These can be perfectly separated from the liquids using the optional swarf basket. The stainless steel version makes the IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Me industrial vacuum into a versatile machine. Even corrosive media can be vacuumed without problems. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head guarantees high flexibility and tangle-free vacuuming. During vacuuming, the current filling level can be easily read from the drainage pipe. Drainage can becarried out either using the drainage tube or the tilting chassis.

Ergonomic tilting chassis Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Frame system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you're done! High-quality stainless steel collection container Very easy to clean. Suitable for corrosive suction material. Transparent hose as filling level indicator and for draining liquids. High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.