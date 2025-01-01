Free Shipping Over €50
Industrial vacuum
Part number: 9.986-064.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
87.5 / 315
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
260 / 26
Container capacity (l)
100
Container material
Metal
Rated input power (kW)
3
Vacuuming type
Electric
Main filter dust class
L
Filter area for main filter (m²)
0.45
Weight without accessories (kg)
132
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
132
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
132.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
850 x 760 x 1800
