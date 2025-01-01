The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me industrial vacuum is a compact machine with tilting chassis. The liquid vacuum offers a 120-litre stainless steel container for large quantities of liquids and/or mostly dust-free solids such as shavings. Solids can be separated from the vacuumed liquids without problems using the optional swarf basket. The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc Me can vacuum even corrosive media thanks to its stainless steel construction. The 360° rotatable hose connection on the suction head guarantees excellent freedom of movement and prevents annoying tangling of the suction hose. The current filling level can be comfortably read off the drainage pipe. Drainage is carried out either by the drainage pipe of using the tilting chassis. The robust design including oil-resistant castors and power cord ensures a long service life even through tough daily industrial use. Thanks to the robust design, picking the machine up using a forklift is completely hassle-free.

High-quality stainless steel collection container Very easy to clean. Suitable for corrosive suction material. Transparent hose as filling level indicator and for draining liquids. High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.