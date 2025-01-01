Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a grey cylindrical body, hose attachment, and red caster wheels.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc

    Part number: 9.987-888.0

    The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc is the basic model of the IVR-L 120 Tc series and is perfect for vacuuming and separating cooling lubricants and swarf in the metalworking industry.
