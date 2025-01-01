Free Shipping Over €50
Country: Ireland
Industrial vacuum
Part number: 9.987-888.0The IVR-L 120/24-2 Tc is the basic model of the IVR-L 120 Tc series and is perfect for vacuuming and separating cooling lubricants and swarf in the metalworking industry.
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
148 / 532
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
235 / 23
Container capacity (l)
120
Container material
Metal
Rated input power (kW)
2.4
Vacuuming type
Electric
Main filter dust class
L
Filter area for main filter (m²)
0.45
Weight without accessories (kg)
66
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
68
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
68.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
740 x 620 x 1180
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual