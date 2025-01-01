Suitable for both mobile and stationary continuous use, our IVS 100/55 M super-class industrial vacuum is suitable for safely vacuuming very large quantities of fine dusts that are hazardous to health. Certified for dust class M and energy-efficient (IE2), the vacuum cleaner also impresses with its strong three-phase motor and high-performance 5.5 kW side channel blower. Thanks to the integrated soft start-up function, it can even be easily operated using any conventional 16-amp industrial power socket. For maximum mobility, there are various storage options available for housing accessories. The large 16-pleated star filter takes up very little space and is reliably cleaned by means of a horizontal filter shaker. A gearbox consistently ensures optimum cleaning results, regardless of the force applied, and is therefore extremely convenient for the user. Likewise, the set-down mechanism of the 100-litre stainless steel container makes it easier for the user to empty it. The optional remote control for switching the machine on and off from a distance of up to 30 m also demonstrates the user-friendliness of the IVS 100/55 M.

Dust class M Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M. Wear-resistant side channel compressor With 5.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points. Manual IVS filter cleaning Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used. Equipped with extra-large star filter Also suitable for oily and adhesive dusts thanks to special coating. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.