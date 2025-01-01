Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 9.987-899.0The IVS 100/55 M Z22 is a robust industrial vacuum, developed especially for dusts in Zone 22. It is driven by a side channel blower, which allows this machine to be used continuously.
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
138 / 500
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
240 / 24
Container capacity (l)
100
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW)
5.5
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
77
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
2.2
Weight without accessories (kg)
157
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
157.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1202 x 686 x 1500
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
