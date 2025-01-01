For safely vacuuming very large quantities of dusts that are hazardous to health, with dust class M certificate and also permitted for use in Ex Zone 22: our IVS 100/55 M Z22 super-class industrial vacuum with powerful 5.5 kW side channel blower. The highly efficient machine (IE2) is suitable for both stationary and mobile continuous use and, thanks to the integrated soft start-up function, can even be operated using normal 16-amp industrial power sockets. The horizontal filter shaker with gearbox ensures optimum cleaning of the large M-approved star filter, whereby the gearbox for targeted power transmission consistently produces equally good filter cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force applied by the user. The set-down mechanism of the 100-litre stainless steel container also reinforces the user-friendliness of the machine. The clever concept is rounded off by numerous options for safely storing accessories.

Certified for ATEX Zone 22 Explosion-proof industrial vacuum for safe vacuuming in ATEX Zone 22. Dust class M Complete device certified according to DIN EN 60335-2-69 for dust class M. Wear-resistant side channel compressor With 5.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points. Manual IVS filter cleaning Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used. Equipped with extra-large star filter Also suitable for oily and adhesive dusts thanks to special coating. Also suitable for large quantities of dust.