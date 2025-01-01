Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with stainless steel tank, grey casing, and orange hose on wheels.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVS 100/75 M Z22

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 9.987-900.0

    The IVS 100/75 M Z22 is a robust industrial vacuum, developed especially for dusts in Zone 22. It is driven by a side channel blower, which allows this machine to be used continuously.
