Looking for an economical way to increase productivity and reduce the workload of cleaning teams? The autonomous KIRA CV 50 robotic vacuum cleaner is the perfect solution. It takes over the time-consuming and monotonous task of vacuuming, leaving the skilled workers to take care of more complex cleaning tasks at the same time. To do this, the machine completely autonomously maps the area to be cleaned and calculates an optimal and efficient cleaning route. Thanks to its compact design, the powerful batteries from the 36-volt Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform (to be ordered separately!) and its ergonomic manoeuvrability, the robotic vacuum cleaner is an ideal assistant for vacuuming carpets and hard floors with a working width of 350 millimetres – including of course under tables, in corners and always right up to the wall. Thanks to a sophisticated multi-sensor concept and precise LiDAR detection of surroundings, its navigation and operation is so reliable that it is safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327 and approved for use in public areas. The associated KIRA Robots app and an integrated display make operation extremely simple, with no specialist knowledge required.

Compact design with very low ground clearance Low clearance height (32 cm) allows vacuum cleaning under furniture and tables. Also suitable for use in confined spaces thanks to its compact design. The robot also overcomes tight spaces with ease, allowing it to turn on the spot. KIRA Robots app Full transparency with the KIRA Robots app with fleet management, live status, detailed cleaning reports and much more. Cleaning maps and schedules are easy to create and edit. Perfectly networked thanks to the integrated 4G/LTE mobile or wireless network connection. 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform Exchangeable batteries enable uninterrupted cleaning with no need to wait during charging. Use not restricted by location, for example can be used on several floors. Kärcher recommends the use of two exchangeable batteries for a longer runtime. Operation is also possible with just one battery. Easy and intuitive operation All functions easily controlled via an interactive display with control panel. Ready for use straight out of the box – even without initial setup. Maximum autonomous efficiency Large working width (350 mm) for high efficiency and theoretical area performance of 525 m²/h. Two side brushes for cleaning right up to the edge – no more going back over by hand. Autonomous, systematic cleaning path planning for maximum cleaning efficiency. Ergonomic and easy to transport Extendible transport handle for high portability and optimum ergonomics. Easy transportation to the next place of use or storage. For added convenience, the wheels can be decoupled during transport. Robust and reliable navigation Long-range LiDAR detection – ideal for operation in large areas and in the dark. Reliable fall detection and obstacle detection. Equipped with ultrasonic, wall tracking and collision sensors. Safety-certified Developed for commercial operations, fulfils all international standards. Safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327.