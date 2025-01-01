Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 1.454-500.0The KIRA CV 50 robotic vacuum cleaner takes the pressure off cleaning teams by taking over the time-consuming vacuuming, leaving the skilled workers to take care of more complex tasks at the same time.
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Voltage (V)
36
Vacuum (kPa)
19.3
Air flow (l/s)
16
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
57
Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h)
525
Area performance (m²/h)
525
Operating time in normal operation (two batteries) (min)
140
Operating time in ECO! mode (two batteries) (min)
210
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
350
Rated input power (W)
230
Climbing ability (%)
6
Container capacity (l)
4.5
Speed, autonomous (km/h)
1.5
Drive-through width (mm)
650
Clearance height (mm)
320
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
2
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min / h)
58 / 81
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Weight without accessories (kg)
15.4
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
15.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
25.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
578 x 578 x 300
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
