Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

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Vacuum sweeper
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.280-112.0
Traction drive
DC motor
Drive – Power (V / kW)
24 / 2.1
Drive type
Electric
Max. area performance (m²/h)
6000
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
7800
Working width (mm)
700
Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
1000
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
1300
Battery capacity (Ah)
240
Battery voltage (V)
24
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Waste container (l)
100
Climbing ability (%)
15
Working speed (km/h)
6
Filter area (m²)
6
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
540
Weight, ready for operation (kg)
300
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2006 x 1005 x 1343
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas