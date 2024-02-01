☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with a black seat, steering wheel, and yellow brush, designed for cleaning large areas.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 100/100 R Bp Pack

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.280-112.0

    • Electric sweeper, 240 Ah wet battery, battery charger, low container emptying
    • 1000 mm working width, 6000 m²/h area performance, 2 x 50 l container volume
    • 2.5 h battery run time, round filter, side brush on the right
    Make an enquiry