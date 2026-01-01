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    Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with a black seat, steering wheel, and visible side brush.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 90/60 R Bp Pack

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.047-312.0

    • Electric sweeper, 180 Ah gel battery, built-in charger, low container emptying
    • 900 mm working width, 5400 m²/h area performance, 2 x 30 l container volume
    • 2.5 h battery run time, round filter, side brush on the right, accessory storage
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