City sweeper MC 150 | Kärcher

The MC 150 multifunctional implement carrier brings maximum variability to the 3.5-tonne class. Whether road cleaning and wet cleaning, green area maintenance with weed removal, winter services or transport tasks, the ultra-compact machine boasts an impressive performance at the top of the entire municipal spectrum. It features the same user-friendly design associated with all Kärcher products. For example, all implements can be mounted and dismounted on the rear trolley quickly and easily, without the need for tools, thanks to an integrated, hydraulically tilted mounting frame. The operator can give their full attention to the essentials during operation, as the comfortable two-person cab offers excellent all-round visibility as well as maximum clarity and ergonomics from the unique multifunction display and intelligently designed control elements.

Compact 3.5 t class Fully suitable for pavements thanks to the low permissible total weight of 3.5 t. Best-in-class manoeuvrability and 100% directional stability to make work in tight areas easier. Large potential user group, as it can be driven from driving licence class B. Best ride comfort thanks to full-suspension chassis Full-suspension, hydraulic chassis with independent wheel suspension for low-fatigue transport journeys. Automatic level control for consistent suspension comfort in any load condition. 1999 mm vehicle height for hassle-free deployment in multi-storey and underground car parks. High-performance hydraulic system With a tandem gear pump 2 × 40 l/min (80 l/min at the front). Additional hydraulic circuit with 23 l/min for operating the pressure washer. Four double-acting hydraulic connections at the front and two at the rear for implements. Integrated quick-change system Variable and stable front lift to accommodate a wide range of implements in categories 0, 1N and KAT 1. Optional: integrated hydraulic interchangeable frame for quick and easy changing of implements on the rear of the vehicle. Depressurised hydraulic circuits for effortless connection and disconnection of the hydraulic couplings. Time-saving daily maintenance Direct access to the engine and all relevant maintenance components for less idle time and higher productivity.