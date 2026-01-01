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    City sweeper MC 150 | Kärcher

    Kärcher MC 130 street sweeper, grey with a transparent cabin, front brushes, and rear storage compartment.

    City sweeper

    MC 150

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.442-237.201

    • Quick start function
    • Year-round use
    • All-wheel drive with traction control (differential lock optional)
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