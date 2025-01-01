Is the area extensive, is it steep, is it cramped? It doesn't matter: a municipal vehicle from Kärcher Municipal is ideal for lawn care and regeneration, as well as hedge and embankment maintenance. Flexible connection and mounting options, its climbing ability and manoeuvrability, as well as the high area performance, all open up virtually unlimited potential applications as a mowing vehicle and for green area maintenance.

Four equal-sized wheels guarantee optimum traction with the greatest possible protection of the ground; on models with articulated steering, the minimal turning circle and lane driving make your work easier. Green areas of all kinds can therefore be quickly and effectively processed to the highest quality, even in areas that are difficult to access. At the same time, the multifunctional implement carrier guarantees fast and easy removal of the cuttings, and therefore guarantees a continuous disposal chain.

Thanks to the air-conditioning system and the spacious comfort work station, the driver keeps a cool head, even in summer temperatures.

A wide range of applications in green area maintenance

Mowing (with sickle, large-area, cylinder or side reach arm mowers)