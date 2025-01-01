PressurePro Descaling Acid RM 101

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 6.295-398.0Hydrochloric acid-based decalcifying agent, specially made for heating coils in high-pressure cleaners. Releases even extremely stubborn lime and detergent residue while also protecting against corrosion.
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
5.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
192 x 145 x 248
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
