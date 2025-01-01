Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher RM 110 container with white cap, featuring product label and text.

    PressurePro Descaling Acid RM 101

    Part number: 6.295-398.0

    Hydrochloric acid-based decalcifying agent, specially made for heating coils in high-pressure cleaners. Releases even extremely stubborn lime and detergent residue while also protecting against corrosion.
